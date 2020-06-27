Washington County Schools to open for in-person instruction Aug. 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Schools will open for in-person instruction as planned on Aug. 12, 2020.

The Washington County Board of Education’s leaders and instructional staff are finalizing plans now.

“We believe no plan is perfect in a situation like the one we face with the pandemic, but we are committed to meeting the needs of our students, employees, and our community,” the school system posted on Facebook Friday.

Local health officials and school administrators will review the plans, and they will be presented to our employees for their review and input. Washington County Schools expects to be able to share tentative plans with the public around the middle of July or sooner, if possible.

After the plans are released, parents will be asked to decide if they want to send their children back to school for five days per week or if they wish to select 100-percent e-learning.

