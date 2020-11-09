Washington County Schools resume Monday following Zeta damage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County was one of the inland areas hardest hit by Hurricane Zeta roughly two weeks ago. School resumes for the first time this morning.

According to Facebook posts in Washington County, volunteers worked with school staff over the weekend to help get facilities damaged by the storm ready for students. “Any students without [electricity] may be excused. Bus routes are now clear as well. We are grateful to all of our community partners and neighbors for working together during this difficult event,” said a post on the school district’s Facebook page.