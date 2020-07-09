Washington County Schools announce reopening plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Schools announced Thursday its plan to reopen schools in the fall.

The plan includes traditional (face-to-face) instruction as well as virtual (100-percent remote/offsite) instruction.

The district is not requiring face coverings for students, but students are encouraged to wear them. Other changes include cafeterias being closed, implementation of “student pods” (groups of students that stay together with the same teachers throughout the school day), and assigned seats on school buses.

For more details on the plan, click the link below.

Washington County Schools Reopening PlanDownload

