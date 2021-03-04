Fishing at J. Emmett Wood Lake in Washington County reopens March 5

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — Fishing at J. Emmett Wood Lake will reopen Friday, March 5, after the completion of a restocking project by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division that began in 2018.

The 84-acre lake is at 809 State Lake Road in Millry. During the closure, the lake was restocked with bream, channel catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass in order to provide excellent fishing opportunities for the public. Initially, a catch-and-release regulation on largemouth bass will be in effect at the lake to allow the original stock to reach a larger size. This regulation is needed because largemouth bass can quickly be overharvested from smaller lakes after restocking, which leads to poor fishing. Daily creel limits and other regulations will be posted around the lake.

More information can be found here.