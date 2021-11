ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirms a teacher has been arrested and charged with domestic violence. Joshua Coleman is an agricultural education teacher in East Brewton at W.S. Neal High School.

Details of his arrest haven’t been made available.

Coleman was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Monday. He has since bonded out.

As of Thursday, Nov. 4, Coleman is still listed under the school staff page on the high school’s website.