LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A caravan of black voters matter and other organization representatives stopped in Lafayette Tuesday, not to drop off but to pick up supporters of the redistricting efforts in Baton Rouge.

News Tens Renee Allen was there when the caravan arrived along the Evangeline Thruway.

The caravan arrived at the Imani Temple on E. Willow Street in Lafayette to lead other supporters to Baton Rouge for a rally.

According to Black Voters Matter, the “redistricting takeover” is a two-day statewide bus tour across the State of Louisiana during the legislature’s 2022 first Extraordinary Session for Redistricting.

Marja Broussard is with the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP.

Broussard and others followed the caravan from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and says the goal is to stand with the intent of being heard.

“If we don’t show these legislators that this is what we want, that we want to be represented then they won’t see us and they won’t hear us.”

“The change is about us. The oppression is about us,” Broussard added.

Dr. Chris Williams of the United Ballot PAC (Political Action Committee) and Black Voters Matter had a similar sentiment.

“Everybody understands simple math. If I have six people going to Washington to represent us, 33% would be two out of the six.”

Omari Ho-Sang of Shreveport is also with Black Voters Matter and traveled with the caravan.

“I came to understand that redistricting is a life or death process. These districts and who we are able to elect to represent us has an impact on so many things from public safety, to how our people are treated by police, on down to health care, on down to education justice for a state that’s last in education,” she added.

Black Voters Matter relays that overall, black people make up nearly one-third of Louisiana’s population but only one of the state’s six U.S. House seats is in a majority-black district.

On Wednesday, the takeover wraps-up with grassroots organizations delivering testimony before the house and senate governmental affairs committees.