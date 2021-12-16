Volunteers pull together in Clarke County to help Kentucky tornado victims

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Volunteers from across Clarke County are pulling together to help tornado victims in Kentucky this week.

“It looks like bombs went off here,” said Marty Lynn with the Salvation Army in Thomasville.

Lynn arrived in Paducah, Ky. Monday afternoon. She’s part of the first wave of Salvation Army volunteers on the ground between Paducah and Mayfield where a large tornado tore through last week.

“There is a bridge that we cross over. On one side of that bridge you have lights, power and people moving around. When you come across that bridge it looks like you’re entering into a different world,” she explained.

Her team provided over 300 meals to families on Wednesday. Her deployment lasts through at least next week.

“If they ask me to stay I’ll stay. I have a home, I have a family, I have everything. These people, this is Christmas,” Lynn said.

She’s not the only one from Clarke County ready to help. Pam Lee has an extensive background in disaster response and is working with others to get donations to Kentucky fast.

“The mental health of that is going to be so great and the recovery is going to be unreal. It’s not going to be within a couple of weeks, it’s going to be years to come,” she said.

This week Lee is spearheading efforts with first responders in Clarke County to gather donations like blankets, gloves, diapers and Christmas toys to deliver next week.

“In this particular case you have communities and families that have lost everything and we’re right here at Christmas time, you have a lot of children who are going to go without without efforts like this,” explained Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor.

That’s why Jonathan Lee, who’s a med student from Clarke County currently attending the University of Illinois, is in Kentucky today already dropping off his first car load of donations on his way back home to Alabama.

“They didn’t have time to prepare and a lot of people lost everything,” he explained Thursday after seeing the devastation in Kentucky.

He plans to fill a horse trailer in Clarke County with supplies and Christmas donations this coming weekend to drop off on his way back to college next week. He’s working with his mom, Pam, to make sure the trailer is full before he leaves town sometime before Christmas Eve.

“We’re going to be taking new and unwrapped presents, gift cards things like that,” he continued.

Christmas donations can be dropped off at Jackson Police Department, Grove Hill Police Department, Thomasville Police Department, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and by visiting Walker Springs Road Baptist Church.