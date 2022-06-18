MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Sweltering and dangerous temperatures continue around our region. Volunteer Fire Departments need help. The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department recently posted a plea for drinks on their Facebook Page.

They write: “A simple case of water or Gatorade can determine whether a fireman can effectively help in the event of your emergency. Its crazy we can’t use our tax money to purchase things such as water and Gatorade.” They say even a small donation can make a big difference in life-saving services.

Two years ago we told you about a water drive for volunteer firefighters in Stapleton in Baldwin County.