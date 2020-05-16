Viewer snaps photos of snake devouring other snake

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A viewer sent these photos in from Clarke County. Tonya Horton lives in McVay and came out of her house to see these two snakes fighting.
In the photos, it appears a snake is eating another snake.
