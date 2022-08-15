This video released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows a shooting on Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.

BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in the shooting.

“Investigators are now working to charge Benjamin Lau, 28, from Havana, Florida, with battery,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Lau is the man in the video seen exiting the truck he was in and initiating a physical confrontation with Tighree Thomas before the shooting. This action is what led to Lau being charged with battery.”

Lau was also injured in the shooting as he sat in the back seat of the truck as the driver of the truck tried to flee from Tighree Thomas and his wife in the parking lot, deputies added.