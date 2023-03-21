NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After shots were fired at a New Orleans couple’s home Monday night, police have said the incident could be a case of mistaken identity.

Take a look at the video in the player above. Surveillance footage captures the moment a vehicle approached the home, located off Read Boulevard, and begins firing. At least 10 shots were unloaded from the backseat of the vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was struck by the gunfire. The couple, who are both seniors, say they are lucky to be alive.

It’s unknown if police have identified the suspects in the incident.