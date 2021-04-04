‘It was a chaotic scene’: Eyewitness catches chaos on camera after gunshot in Gulf Coast casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Guests were alarmed by the sound of gunfire inside the Treasure Bay casino late Friday night.

WLOX received multiple reports of a shooting inside the casino overnight.

This viewer video shows the scene of the guests and employees crouching under tables and behind machines, unsure of what is truly happening.

Biloxi police said this was an accidental shooting, and the person with the gun suffered from “a very superficial leg wound” due to the shooting.

Treasure Bay CEO Susan Varnes also confirmed that a weapon accidentally discharged in a guest’s pocket, even though weapons are not allowed in casinos.

“No other guests or crew were involved or injured, and the Biloxi Police Department responded quickly,” said Varnes. “We are grateful that no one was hurt and proud that our crew handled the situation professionally, clearing the casino floor quickly until the matter could be investigated, making sure no one was in danger.”

Police said the man was identified and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.