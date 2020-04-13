VIDEO: Drone video shows Mississippi storm damage

(CBS Newspath) — Aerial footage shows the trail of destruction left behind from a massive tornado that swept through Bassfield, Miss., on Sunday, April 12. Homes wiped clean from foundations and vehicles thrown or rolled. Industrial buildings shredded and people searching through what is left of belongings.

