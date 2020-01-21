VIDEO: Bus carrying University of Alabama students catches fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (CNN Newsource) — A charter bus carrying students from the University of Alabama caught fire while traveling in Mississippi.

Emergency responders quickly took action to control the fire in Moselle Sunday afternoon. Fire officials responded to the call of a charter bus fire on Sanford Road off of Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.

The bus was carrying students from the University of Alabama back to Tuscaloosa from New Orleans.

First responders said the bus driver ran over an object on the road, which caused the bus to catch fire. After the bus driver evacuated the students, the bus became engulfed in flames.

Just your average Sunday pic.twitter.com/602SRzYpJB — Ëdwârd Hėłmś (@Ed_helms_) January 20, 2020

No injuries were reported.

The Moselle Fire Department worked the fire alongside the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

