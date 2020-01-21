VIDEO: Bus carrying University of Alabama students catches fire

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (CNN Newsource) — A charter bus carrying students from the University of Alabama caught fire while traveling in Mississippi.

Emergency responders quickly took action to control the fire in Moselle Sunday afternoon. Fire officials responded to the call of a charter bus fire on Sanford Road off of Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.

The bus was carrying students from the University of Alabama back to Tuscaloosa from New Orleans.

First responders said the bus driver ran over an object on the road, which caused the bus to catch fire. After the bus driver evacuated the students, the bus became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Moselle Fire Department worked the fire alongside the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories