SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect has been arrested after surveillance footage caught a burglar’s failed attempt at stealing guns from a Shreveport pawn shop earlier this week.

The burglar can be seen on the footage falling through the ceiling before smashing open several glass display cases.

The video shows the suspect throwing larger-caliber weapons through the hole he initially entered before shoving numerous handguns in his jeans.

The suspect then attempts multiple different methods to exit back through the ceiling, falling multiple times in the process.

Shreveport police say officers saw two suspects fleeing across the roof of the pawn shop when they arrived. One suspect, identified as 19-year-old James Napier, was successfully apprehended by police.

Officers managed to recover 12 stolen firearms that had been abandoned by the would-be thieves at the scene.

Napier faces one charge of simple burglary.