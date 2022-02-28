NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The names of three victims have been released following a fatal Mid-City shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to an initial NOPD report, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 regarding a shooting in the 2900 block of Conti Street. Two slain victims were declared dead on the scene.

The two were later identified as 39-year-old Donald Roberts, Jr. and 56-year-old Marvin Pepp.

The next day, NOPD announced the third victim in this incident, a female who was hospitalized following the shooting, was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 15-year-old Heaven Nettles.

The preliminary causes of death for the three victims have been listed as gunshot wounds.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.