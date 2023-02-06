VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
Posted:
Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg Police Department
Posted:
Updated:
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now