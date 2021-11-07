Veterans and First Responders celebration to be held in Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Veterans and First Responders Appreciation event will be held on Nov. 13 in Lucedale.

The event will begin with a fish fellowship, lunch, and family-friendly activities, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale.

Residents are urged to bring veterans, firemen, policemen, first responders and their families, according to the post.

The event will be held at 4-C’s Farms starting at 7 a.m. with the fish fellowship. Lunch will be at noon followed by family activities at 1 p.m.

If you would like to attend the event, RSVP by Nov. 11.

You can RSVP by calling Bryan Carr at 601-508-6207 or Richard Parker at 601-307-8492.