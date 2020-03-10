Vanderbilt cancels classroom instruction, moves to online classes due to coronavirus concerns

State / Regional

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University is canceling all classes ahead of increased concerns over COVID-19 or novel coronavirus for the remainder of this week while moving to online and alternative learning programs for the foreseeable future.

Vanderbilt University expects classes to resume Monday, March 16. The cancellation of in-person instruction is expected to continue through at least Monday, March 30. Students are expected to hear directly from their respective deans or faculty instructor regarding specific instructions.

The university will remain open and university leaders will continue monitoring the situation to determine when and if classroom instruction will continue. Alternative learning may be extended through the end of the Spring semester, which ends on April 30.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories