US appeals court to hear Mississippi 15-week abortion ban

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. Three judges from a conservative federal appeals court are hearing arguments, Monday, Oct. 7, over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law in 2018, the state’s only abortion clinic immediately sued and U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the law from taking effect. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Federal appeals court judges will hear arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law in 2018, and the state’s only abortion clinic immediately sued.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the law, writing that it “unequivocally” violates women’s constitutional rights because it bans abortion weeks before viability.

In arguments Monday, Mississippi will ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Reeves’ ruling and let the law take effect.

The Mississippi clinic says it does abortions through 16 weeks of pregnancy.

The conservative 5th Circuit handles cases from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Louisiana passed a 15-week abortion ban in 2018, but it becomes law only if a federal court upholds the Mississippi law.

