NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year — Louisiana mudbug season! We’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices using the WGNO Crawfish Price Index. From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

As of Thursday, March 24:

Average Price (live) — $3.13 per pound

Average Price (boiled) — $4.72 per pound