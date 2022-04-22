UPDATE 2:30p.m. Panama City Police said they have arrested Andre Demmoy Levy, 31, in the shooting of a man at Andrews Place Apartments Friday.

The man died from his injuries, police said. Levvy shot the victim after an altercation and then drove away from the scene.

“A multi-jurisdictional search with officers from the Panama City Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Beach Police Department and the US Marshals Service ended with Levy being taken into custody in the unincorporated areas on Panama City Beach approximately two hours after the shooting was first reported,” police wrote in a news release. “The resources of the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) were instrumental in the location and capture of Levy. He is being booked into the Bay County Jail.”

———————————————————————————————–

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. Panama City Police say the suspect is now in custody. The victim has died.

———————————————————————————————————————-

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Panama City investigators say they are searching for Andre Levy in connection to a shooting. He is driving a small, maroon, four-door 2013 Honda. The car has a Jamaican flag in the windshield. The tag number is PLTG28.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see him. However, civilians should not approach Levy and as he is considered armed and dangerous.

———————————————————————————————————————

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are investigating a shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in St. Andrews.

A nearby school, Lucille Moore Elementary, was placed on a soft lockdown. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said on Twitter the school was locked down while law enforcement searches for a suspect in the area.

The incident happened at the Frankford Avenue complex at about 11:30 a.m.

Panama City Police said one victim was shot and rushed to a hospital. Investigators said the suspect and the shooter knew each other and got into a verbal altercation at Andrew’s Place Apartments Friday morning. At one point the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect has fled the area and police are searching. However, authorities described the shooting as “an isolated” incident and said the general public should not be concerned.