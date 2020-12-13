UPDATE (3:00 am) — According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were killed in Friday’s crash in Leakesville. Investigators say it happened near a gathering on Louisiana Street. Four people were hit by the ATV as they crossed the street. Two others were treated for injuries and have since been released from the hospital. Both the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating.

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly ATV accident in Leakesville. It happened late Friday night according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Details on what happened, the victim, and any other information has not been released. Authorities say they plan to release more information Monday.

