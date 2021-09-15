UPDATE: Louisiana State Police release more information about the arrest of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Chief Civil Deputy

UPDATE: CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have released new details about the arrest of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Civil Deputy.

According to police, in September the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division along with the Monroe Field Office was asked to help investigate a possible theft involving the Chief Civil Deputy for Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, CPSO deputies got a tip that cash may have been stolen from the cash drawer at the Sheriff’s Office that is used to hold money collected for fines and fees.

Investigators say LSP Detectives identified Debbie Dollar, 58, as the suspect in the case. Over the course of the investigation detectives learned Dollar had stolen over $35,000 from the cash drawer since January 2020, according to police.

Police say Dollar was arrested early in the morning on September 14, 2021 and charged with one count of Malfeasance in Office and one count of felony Theft.

Officers say Dollar was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail and her bond was set at $4,000.

Sheriff Clay Bennett says he wants to assure the citizens of Caldwell Parish that they are committed to the highest level of ethical standards for their deputies and in no way does this reflect the values or dedication of the men and women of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Department.

“I want to make sure that our community understands that I will not tolerate any misconduct by the people that are sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Caldwell Parish,” says Caldwell Parish Sheriff, Clay Bennett.