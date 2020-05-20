Update: GBI execute search warrant for Gregory & Travis McMichael’s home

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo combo of images provided by the Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two men as he ran through a neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) say their agents executed a search warrant Tuesday evening at the home of Gregory & Travis McMichael.

According to a GBI release, the search is part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 in Brunswick. The victim’s family says he was just out jogging.

According to a police report, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, armed themselves and followed Arbery, saying he matched the description of a burglary suspect. After an encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery, officials say the 34-year-old fired fatal shots.

Police arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael in May after cellphone video of the incident sparked national outrage.

Gregory and Travis McMichael face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

