UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for Pasco County boy

UPDATE: PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Holiday boy after the child was found safe on Monday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Michael Morris after his mother was found badly beaten in the 4000 block of Sail Drive. Sheriff Chris Nocco said she may have suffered a brain injury.

Investigators said the child may have been traveling with Haralampos Savopoulos, a 5 feet 9 inches white male, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Savopoulos has black hair and brown eyes.

The mother told deputies she was with Savopoulos and her child when they got into an argument and he threw her out of a car. Savopoulos allegedly threatened her child, telling her he would pay for what she did.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the child was located and is safe and Savopoulos was in custody.

Online jail records show Savopoulos has previous arrests on charges including stalking, battery on a person 65+, resisting arrest, false imprisonment, and drug possession.

Further information was not avaialble.

