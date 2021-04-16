UPDATE: 2 Seacor crewmembers recovered unresponsive by commercial divers during day 4 of rescue operations

COAST GUARD PRESS RELEASE

NEW ORLEANS — Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday. 

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.

The timeline for the response so far is as follows

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Seacore Power lift boat capsizes4 rescued by good Samaritans1 rescued by pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew1 rescued by Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crew
Wednesday, April 14, 20211 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
Thursday, April 15, 20211 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
Friday, April 16, 20212 unresponsive people recovered by Donjon Marine commercial divers

