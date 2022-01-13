UPDATE: 2 of 4 escaped youths from Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in custody

UPDATE 1/13/2022: The New Orleans Police Department gave new information on the 4 juveniles that escaped custody from Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

According to NOPD 2 of the 4 are back in custody.

The juveniles were apprehended by the NOPD Special Operations Division and the US Marshals Thursday afternoon.

A 14-year-old male juvenile was apprehended in the 8800 block of Stroelitz Street around 1 p.m.

Around 1:54 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile male was apprehended in the 1100 block of North Johnson Street.

Three individuals at the 8800 block of Stroelitz Street location will face charges of accessory after the fact for harboring and concealing the whereabouts of the juvenile fugitive.

28-year-old Gerard Turner, a juvenile’s brother, 35-year-old Brittany White, a juvenile’s mother, and 40-year-old Lakisha White are facing charges.

Brittany White (Photo Courtesy: NOPD)

Gerard Turner (Photo Courtesy: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of four adolescent males that they reported escaped from custody on Wednesday afternoon and are still on the run.

According to the report, the four youths made their escape from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 4:45 pm. The NOPD’s Third District and Special Operations Division officers are working in a support capacity with JJIC personnel to locate the juveniles.

Robert Brown (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Quinton Washington (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Nelson Banks (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Donovan Davis (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four juvenile subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.