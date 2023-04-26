All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In April 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Farmerville homeowner, alleging they hired and paid a contractor to replace the flooring in their residence, and the work was never performed. According to a press release by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was then launched by the UPSO Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

According to deputies, investigators learned that the victim, in the summer of 2022, paid 50-year-old Lisa Janelle Benson two payments; one for labor and one for materials, totaling over $10,000. The investigation revealed that the checks written to Benson were allegedly deposited, but the homeowner alleges that the work was never performed.

The homeowner contacted Benson and was given multiple reasons why the work wasn’t performed, including the untimely delivery of materials. According to deputies, the homeowner contacted the supplier Benson was planning to purchase the materials from and was informed that Benson had only requested a quote and not placed an order.

When the homeowner requested a refund after learning this information, Benson allegedly stopped responding to any form of communication. Investigators prepared a warrant for Benson, charging her with Residential Contractor Fraud. Benson was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center.