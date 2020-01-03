Unemployed in 2020? New claims will have different payouts and durations in Alabama

Unemployment Rate_143924

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Under the newly enacted Unemployment Reduction Act, claims filed after January 1, 2020 will be filled based on the state’s unemployment rate.

The new law passed by the Alabama State Legislature in 2019 states unemployment benefits will be lowered from a maximum of 26 weeks to a variable rate of 14-20 weeks. The maximum weekly benefit amount will increase to $275 from $265.

According to the press release, if the state’s annually adjusted unemployment rate is 6.5% or below, the maximum number of weeks allowed will be 14, with one week added for every 0.5% increase, capping at 20 weeks when the state’s average unemployment rate equals or exceeds 9.5%.

Those who file for unemployment can get a five week benefit extension if they enroll in one of the following programs:

  • Any GED Training Program
  • Any training provided through the Alabama Career Center System
  • Any Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate Degree Program
  • Any vocational trade or certificate program

