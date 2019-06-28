Underwater Museum exhibits placed at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The second phase of what the National Geographic calls a “must see” attraction began Thursday. Twelve art exhibits were placed at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Underwater Museum of Art contains exhibits that go 60-feet down and rest with the fishes off Grayton Beach State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The exhibits are made by artists all over the world, most of them being staged before heading into the Gulf in Orange Beach.

The first exhibits were deployed last year.

