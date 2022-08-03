In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K at 5302 Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize.

Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.

The Bossier City ticket is one of eight unclaimed lottery prizes across Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Lottery. Four other Mega Millions winning tickets were sold in Pearl River, Slidell, and Port Allen, and St. Martinsville.

A Circle K in Port Allen sold a $30,000 ticket, drawn on Aug. 2, 2022, and expires on Jan. 29, 2023.

One $10,000 Mega Millions winning ticket was purchased at the Food-n-Fun in St. Martinsville and expires on Nov. 27, 2022.

The Jubilee Foods in Pearl River sold a $10,000 ticket that was drawn on July 29, 2022, and will expire on Jan. 25, 2023.

The Northshore Chevron in Slidell sold a $10,000 ticket that was drawn on July 4, 2022, and expires on Jan. 25, 2023.

Three winning Powerball tickets are unclaimed in Baton Rouge, Ponchatoula, and Saint Amant – all worth $50,000.

One $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at the Save More Market in Baton Rouge expires on Sept. 24, 2022.

Sold at the Carwash Depot in Ponchatoula, a $50,000 Powerball ticket expires on Jan. 25, 2023,

Sold at Fisherman’s One Stop in Saint Amant, a $50,000 Powerball ticket remains unclaimed and expires on Jan. 26, 2023.

Only unclaimed prizes for the games Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Easy 5 and Fast Play that are greater than or equal to $5,000 are listed on the Louisiana Lottery website.

Once unclaimed prizes have surpassed their redemption periods, the money is transferred to the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win tickets, second-chance drawings and other player promotions.