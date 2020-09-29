Unborn baby dies after pregnant Florida woman was shot in her sleep

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An unborn baby was killed after its mother was shot in her sleep in Jacksonville Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

First Coast News says the shooting happened on Kona Avenue in the Arlington neighborhood. While the baby did not survive, police say the mother is at the hospital in stable, but serious condition.

Officers were called to the home around 1:15 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach. Police said it’s unclear how far she was into her pregnancy, but she was “visibly pregnant.”

There have been no arrests made, but police are searching the area looking for home surveillance footage, First Coast News says. Investigators reportedly believe the shooter was inside the home when shots were fired and said it doesn’t appear there was any kind of argument beforehand.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

