Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a victim came to the ULM Police Department in reference to her being hit by the father of her child. According to the victim, the suspect struck her in the face.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Stacey T. Wilkins II, who is an offensive tackle for ULM’s football team. ULM Police made contact with Wilkins on Peyton Drive and he was placed in handcuffs.

According to ULM Police, Wilkins admitted to assaulting the victim and was placed under arrest. He was charged with Battery of a Dating Partner.

As of September 19, 2022, Wilkins has been released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.