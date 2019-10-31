UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard

State / Regional

by: WRBL Digital Staff, Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL & WIAT) – Update (10/31): UFC fighter Jon Jones has said he will donate $25,000 to the reward fund for information that leads to the recovery of Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard went missing Oct. 24 in Auburn. her stepfather is fellow UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Jon Jones made the announcement on his Instagram Thursday after posting a video of UFC President Dana White announcing he was also donating $25,000 to the fund. They join Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5,000 donation and an anonymous Homewood family’s $25,000 donation.

The total reward as of now stands at $80,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar