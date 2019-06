BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The UAB Education Building was evacuated after smoke was seen coming from a student’s backpack Friday morning.

Birmingham Fire Chief Sebastian Carrillo says they received the call around 10:51 a.m. about smoke coming from a backpack. The hazmat team found there was an e-cigarette smoking/ smoldering in the back of the backpack. The e-cigarette did not explode.

Chief Carrillo says no one was injured, and nothing was damaged. He says the situation was an accident.