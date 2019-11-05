DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama native is now in charge of one of the eleven unified combatant commands in the United States Department of Defense.
Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard from Decatur serves as the senior commander of unified military forces from all four branches of the military assigned to the command.
In a release sent by the University of Alabama, Richard will be stationed at Offutt Air Force
The U.S. Strategic
Latest Stories:
- UA grad, Alabama native to head U.S. Strategic Command
- Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council announces Veteran’s Day Parade details
- Microsoft tests 4-day workweek; productivity jumped 40%
- Man stole electric shopping cart from Walmart, drove it to bar to avoid a DWI, police say
- Hero officer pulls 2 people from burning car in Spring Hill