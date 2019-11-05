UA grad, Alabama native to head U.S. Strategic Command

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama native is now in charge of one of the eleven unified combatant commands in the United States Department of Defense.

Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard from Decatur serves as the senior commander of unified military forces from all four branches of the military assigned to the command.

In a release sent by the University of Alabama, Richard will be stationed at Offutt Air Force base near Omaha, Nebraska. Richard has been a Navy officer for more than 37 years serving in multiple capacities. In his most recent position, he provided advice to NATO strategic commanders on all submarine related issues.

The U.S. Strategic Command’s mission is to deter strategic attacks and employ forces, as directed, to guarantee the security of the nation and its allies.

Latest Stories: