UA grad, Alabama native to head U.S. Strategic Command

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama native is now in charge of one of the eleven unified combatant commands in the United States Department of Defense.

Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard from Decatur serves as the senior commander of unified military forces from all four branches of the military assigned to the command. 

In a release sent by the University of Alabama, Richard will be stationed at Offutt Air Force base near Omaha, Nebraska. Richard has been a Navy officer for more than 37 years serving in multiple capacities. In his most recent position, he provided advice to NATO strategic commanders on all submarine related issues.  

The U.S. Strategic Command’s mission is to deter strategic attacks and employ forces, as directed, to guarantee the security of the nation and its allies.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar