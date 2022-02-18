WASHINGTON (WJTV) – United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he received a positive COVID-19 test result on Friday, February 18.

“Today I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon,” said Wicker.

The senator previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

Wicker was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2007 after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.