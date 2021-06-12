Two years since Monroe County Deputy died in the line of duty

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday, June 11th, 2020 marked two years since a Monroe County Deputy died in the line of duty. Monroe County Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey died in a crash responding to a call in June 2019.

Two years ago, hundreds attended Deputy Dailey’s funeral in Monroeville. Dailey left behind a young daughter and a family who loved him. He’s remembered as an American hero who was a well-liked lawman in the department. To mark the day this week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted a poem. “The Final Inspection” is a text dedicated to law enforcement and military service members. The two-year anniversary of Deputy Dailey’s death comes one day before the funeral of Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith.

