NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.

Yolani Asucena Enorado-Leiva, 24, of Jefferson Parish, and Leticia Nicacia Dos Santos, 18, a Brazillian national, pled guilty on Nov. 29 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Leiva also pled guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of her drug trafficking activities, the press release said.

Court documents show that the Department of Homeland Security has been investigating the narcotics trafficking activities of a Mexican national who is located in Mexico. According to the press release, the investigation revealed that the individual had two couriers in Louisiana who were distributing fentanyl pills. Leiva and Santos were identified as those couriers.

Leiva was also arrested in relation to a shooting in Jefferson Parish, where deputies located firearms and drugs on her person.

According to the press release, both women face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years. They also face a fine of up to $1,000,000 and at least three years of supervised release.

Leiva faces an additional sentence of five years up to life in prison, and an additional fine of up to $250,000 for the gun violation, the press release said.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice Landrieu.