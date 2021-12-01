1 Wilcox County sheriff deputy dead, 1 injured after shooting near Pine Hill

UPDATE: Wilcox County District Attorney confirms one deputy has been shot dead.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officials tell WKRG News 5 two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies were shot Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. Officials confirm this happened in Yellow Bluff, an area north of Thomasville near Pine Hill.

Several agencies in Clarke County are assisting in the investigation.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the suspect is dead. It’s unclear if the suspect committed suicide or was killed by deputies.

Jackson says deputies arrived at a home for a domestic violence call Wednesday and saw the suspect following a woman out of the home while firing shots.

One deputy was transported to Thomasville Regional Medical Center for injuries. The other deputy, who Jackson said was shot in the neck, is expected to be transported to a hospital in Mobile.

This is a developing story we are continuing to follow. We’ll bring you new information as it is released.