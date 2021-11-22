Two shot, one dead in Biloxi, police investigating

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police found two gunshot victims Sunday night when they arrived at the 2000 block of Lawrence Street. A female victim was dead, a male victim was transported to a local hospital. 

The male victim “is listed in critical condition,” according to a Biloxi Police Department news release. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about this Sunday night deadly shooting or any other crime in Biloxi can contact:

  • Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112
  • Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641
  • Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us
  • Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898
  • or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories