Two shot, one dead in Biloxi, police investigating

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police found two gunshot victims Sunday night when they arrived at the 2000 block of Lawrence Street. A female victim was dead, a male victim was transported to a local hospital.

The male victim “is listed in critical condition,” according to a Biloxi Police Department news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this Sunday night deadly shooting or any other crime in Biloxi can contact: