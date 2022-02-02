MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Surface Transportation Board will hold a two-phase public hearing about Amtrak’s effort to operate passenger Gulf Coast service between New Orleans and Mobile. Amtrak is trying to add round-trip passenger trains to link the cities.

This hearing concerns Amtrak’s March 16, 2021, application to the Board, seeking an order requiring CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSR) to allow Amtrak to operate additional intercity passenger trains, consisting of two round-trips per day, over the rail lines of CSXT and NSR between New Orleans, La., and Mobile, Ala. The Board received numerous comments in response to Amtrak’s application.

The first phase will consist of Public comments beginning Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom meeting and will be followed by a pre-evidentiary hearing conference with the parties involved. The second phase hearing with the parties will begin at 8:30 a.m. on March 9.

The first phase meeting will be a public comment phase starting Feb. 15 and continuing on Feb 16 if necessary. The proceedings will entirely be virtual and held over Zoom. This meeting will be available for concurrent viewing on YouTube.

The second phase will be held on March 9 and into the 10th if necessary. The parties will be directed to appear and the evidentiary hearing will be open to public observation. The public will not be allowed to participate only allowed to view, this meeting will be a hybrid format of in-person and online.

The decision in Amtrack’s docket can be viewed and downloaded here.