Two Mississippi teens charged as adults after one sets house on fire in murder attempt, then both attempt to kidnap teen girl

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two teenagers are being charged as adults after Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says one set his foster father’s house on fire in an attempt to kill him then planned to steal a car with the other teen so they could kidnap a 17-year-old girl.

Ezell says 17-year-old Jayden Hathorn allegedly set his foster father’s Ocean Springs house on fire last week in an attempt to kill him. Hathorn then allegedly planned to steal a car with 15-year-old Emmanuel Matthews so they could kidnap a 17-year-old girl, believed to be a friend of Hathorn’s.

The sheriff says patrol deputies found Hathorn Thursday night at the Cedar Grove Community Center in St. Martin. He was in a car that was reported stolen from Pascagoula. Deputies also arrested Matthews, who was in the park near the community center.

Hathorn is charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Matthews is charged with attempted kidnapping. The two teenagers are being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. An initial court hearing is pending.