Two Lucedale men face felony drug charge after deputies find meth during traffic stop

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Lucedale men have been charged with one count each of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies found methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop in the area of Lonnie Street Road, in the Basin Community of George County, on a red Chevrolet truck for failing to obey a traffic device.

During the course of the traffic stop, a felony amount of methamphetamine was recovered from

both the driver and passenger of the vehicle. The driver, Brian Christopher Shoemaker, 32, was arrested and booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and is also being held on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for violation of parole. Shoemaker has had an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge and was given a $2,500 bond for the possession charge.

The passenger, William Turner Pipkins, 29, was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Pipkins also had a bench warrant and a contempt of court warrant through George County Justice Court and is being held on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for violation of parole. After an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge, Pipkins was given a $1,500.00 bond on the possession charge, a $1,000 bond on the contempt charge and a $1,000 bond on the bench warrant.

Both men are currently being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.