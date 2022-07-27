ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police have arrested two men on first-degree murder charges from a July 14 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at Stone Bridge Apartment complex on Rodeo Rd.

Jazaylon Levy, 18, died from a single gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Donald Briggs III, 25, of Abbeville, and Stefan Briggs, 19, of Abbeville, are being held at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without bond, according to Abbeville Police.

Donald Briggs was already in jail in Lafayette Parish on unrelated charges. Stefan Briggs was arrested on Monday, July 25 at around 11:20 p.m. in Lafayette Parish before being transferred to Vermilion Parish.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call Abbeville Police at 337-893-2511 or their Tips line at 337-892-6777. All callers can remain anonymous.