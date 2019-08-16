New Orleans news anchor among two killed in plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG/AP) — Two people have died in a plane crash in New Orleans Friday. Officials say the small plane crashed in a field near Jordan and Morrison. One of the people who died in the crash was WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker. The pilot was also killed in the crash.

The station says the 53-year-old journalist was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash occurred.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that it crashed about a half mile south of the airport under unknown circumstances.