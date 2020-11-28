Two dead Four injured in crash in Washington Co Florida

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are dead and four others injured after a single-vehicle accident in Washington County.

The vehicle was traveling east on Lucas Lake Road when the driver failed to turn right on the curve. The vehicle traveled off the road and began to overturn. The vehicle then overturned into the tree.

The 34-year-old woman driving and an 8-year-old boy died. Leaving an 11-year-old boy in critical condition, a 14-year-old boy in serious condition, a 13-year-old girl in serious condition, and a 6-year-old girl in critical condition.

There is no further information at this time and we will keep you updated when more is provided.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories