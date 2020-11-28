Two dead Four injured in crash in Washington Co Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are dead and four others injured after a single-vehicle accident in Washington County.

The vehicle was traveling east on Lucas Lake Road when the driver failed to turn right on the curve. The vehicle traveled off the road and began to overturn. The vehicle then overturned into the tree.

The 34-year-old woman driving and an 8-year-old boy died. Leaving an 11-year-old boy in critical condition, a 14-year-old boy in serious condition, a 13-year-old girl in serious condition, and a 6-year-old girl in critical condition.

There is no further information at this time and we will keep you updated when more is provided.

