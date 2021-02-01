Two correctional officers stabbed, two inmates transported to hospital after altercation at Jefferson County prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Two Alabama correctional officers were stabbed and two inmates were injured in an altercation at at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Donaldson) in Bessemer, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 30.

During the altercation, two correctional officers received stab wounds and sustained multiple other injuries. Both officers received initial medical treatment onsite at the facility and were provided additional care for their injuries at a local area hospital. Inmate Robert Council and inmate Ephan Moore also sustained injuries during the altercation and were transported to a local area hospital for additional treatment. Both inmates have been discharged from the hospital to ADOC custody, and will be housed in a manner consistent with their security needs and recommended medical care.

The correctional officers involved in the altercation are in leave status and are not present at the institution. Today, ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn directed the placement of body-worn cameras on supervisors at Donaldson and a structured review of supervisors assigned to the ADOC’s Level-V correctional facilities to determine if staffing adjustments are warranted.

Dunn has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Northern District Office and requested its assistance in conducting a joint investigation into the incident. The ADOC’s LESD also has deployed one of its new Use of Force Review Officers to lead a use-of-force investigation.

Because this is an ongoing, active investigation into the incident, no additional details will be released at this time.