CENTRAL FLORIDA (WKRG) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two children in Central Florida.

Natasha Hurtado and Liliana Hurtado were last seen in the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida.

The children are believed to be accompanied by Di’Last Kellie who was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has seen the Hurtado children or Kellie do not approach, call Seminole County Sheriff’s at 407-665-6650 or 911.